2011年 8月 3日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles: S&P 500 negative for year

 NEW YORK, Aug 2 Wall Street stocks ended down
for a seventh consecutive session and the S&P 500 turned
negative for the year on Tuesday as the wrangling over the U.S.
debt ceiling faded and investors turned their attention to the
stalling economy.
 Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was down 265.72 points, or 2.19
percent, at 11,866.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 32.90 points, or 2.56 percent, at 1,254.04. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 75.37 points, or 2.75 percent,
at 2,669.24.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)

