US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles: S&P 500 negative for year

NEW YORK, Aug 2 Wall Street stocks ended down for a seventh consecutive session and the S&P 500 turned negative for the year on Tuesday as the wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling faded and investors turned their attention to the stalling economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 265.72 points, or 2.19 percent, at 11,866.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 32.90 points, or 2.56 percent, at 1,254.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 75.37 points, or 2.75 percent, at 2,669.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)