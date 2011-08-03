US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, snaps losing streak

NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day losing streak by the S&P 500, but worries about the economy kept trading volatile.

Based on the latest available figures, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 29.59 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 11,896.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.31 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,260.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 23.83 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,693.07. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)