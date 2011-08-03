版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, snaps losing streak

 NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. stocks ended higher on
Wednesday, snapping a seven-day losing streak by the S&P 500,
but worries about the economy kept trading volatile.
 Based on the latest available figures, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI rose 29.59 points, or 0.25 percent,
to end at 11,896.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was
up 6.31 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,260.36. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 23.83 points, or 0.89 percent,
at 2,693.07.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐