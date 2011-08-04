版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 5日 星期五 04:16 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sees worst day since early '09

 NEW YORK, Aug 4 Investors fled Wall Street in
the worst stock-market selloff since the depths of the Great
Recession in early 2009 in what has turned into a full-fledged
correction.
 The S&P 500 had its worst one-day percentage drop since
Feb. 10, 2009. The index's 10.7 percent drop over the past 10
days was the worst 10-day loss since March 2009 when the market
bottomed out after year-long fall.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 512.76
points, or 4.31 percent, at 11,383.68, according to the latest
available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was
down 60.27 points, or 4.78 percent, at 1,200.07. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 136.68 points, or 5.08
percent, at 2,556.39.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)

