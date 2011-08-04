US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sees worst day since early '09

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Investors fled Wall Street in the worst stock-market selloff since the depths of the Great Recession in early 2009 in what has turned into a full-fledged correction.
The S&P 500 had its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 10, 2009. The index's 10.7 percent drop over the past 10 days was the worst 10-day loss since March 2009 when the market bottomed out after year-long fall.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 512.76 points, or 4.31 percent, at 11,383.68, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 60.27 points, or 4.78 percent, at 1,200.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 136.68 points, or 5.08 percent, at 2,556.39. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
