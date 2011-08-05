US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends worst week in more than 2 yrs

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks closed out its worst week in more than two years on Friday in a volatile session that saw major averages whip back and forth before the S&P 500 settled with a slim loss.

U.S. composite equity volume hit 15.8 billion, its busiest since the day after 2010 flash-crash.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 60.93 points, or 0.54 percent, at 11,444.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 0.70 of a point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,199.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 23.98 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,532.41.

For the week, the Dow fell 5.8 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 7.2 percent and the Nasdaq lost 8.1 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)