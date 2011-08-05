US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends worst week in more than 2 yrs

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks closed out its
worst week in more than two years on Friday in a volatile
session that saw major averages whip back and forth before the
S&P 500 settled with a slim loss.
U.S. composite equity volume hit 15.8 billion, its busiest
since the day after 2010 flash-crash.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was up 60.93 points, or 0.54
percent, at 11,444.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 0.70 of a point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,199.37. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 23.98 points, or 0.94
percent, at 2,532.41.
For the week, the Dow fell 5.8 percent, the S&P 500
dropped 7.2 percent and the Nasdaq lost 8.1 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)