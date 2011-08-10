US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as fear returns

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
NEW YORK Aug 10 Fear returned to Wall Street on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 down in another 4 percent drop, triggered by worries that Europe's crisis could engulf French banks and eventually spill onto the U.S. financial sector.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 521.42 points, or 4.64 percent, to unofficially end at 10,718.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 51.91 points, or 4.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,120.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 101.47 points, or 4.09 percent, to close unofficially at 2,381.05. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)