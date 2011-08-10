US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as fear returns

NEW YORK Aug 10 Fear returned to Wall Street on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 down in another 4 percent drop, triggered by worries that Europe's crisis could engulf French banks and eventually spill onto the U.S. financial sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 521.42 points, or 4.64 percent, to unofficially end at 10,718.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 51.91 points, or 4.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,120.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 101.47 points, or 4.09 percent, to close unofficially at 2,381.05. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)