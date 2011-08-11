US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St races back on bargain hunting

NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as investors hungry for bargains overcame the recent wave of fear that has driven selling over the last two weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 422.84 points, or 3.94 percent, to end unofficially at 11,142.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX shot up 51.82 points, or 4.62 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,172.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC rose 111.63 points, or 4.69 percent, to close unofficially at 2,492.68. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)