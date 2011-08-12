US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after volatile week

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
NEW YORK Aug 12 After one of the most volatile weeks in memory, U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday in a tentative sign that the worst of the selling may be over.
Volume was much lighter than on any other day of the week and intraday swings were far less violent than those seen in previous days. Both signs suggested a drop in investor anxiety.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 107.74 points, or 0.97 percent, at 11,251.05, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 4.43 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,177.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 13.36 points, or 0.54 percent, at 2,506.04.
For the week, the Dow was off 1.5 percent, the S&P fell 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.