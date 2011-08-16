US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after 3 days of gains

NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks ended lower on
Tuesday after three days of gains when a meeting between the
heads of France and Germany failed to quell fears about euro
zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt
woes.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI fell 76.89 points, or 0.67 percent,
to end at 11,406.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was
down 11.76 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,192.73. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 31.75 points, or 1.24 percent,
at 2,523.45.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)