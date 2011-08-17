US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq ends down; S&P, Dow flat

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 17 Tech shares ended lower on Wednesday after Dell's DELL.O disappointing sales outlook fanned worries that weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 4.28 points, or 0.04 percent, to end unofficially at 11,410.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.12 points, or 0.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,193.88. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 11.97 points, or 0.47 percent, to close unofficially at 2,511.48. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.