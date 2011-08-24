版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after late rally

 NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks posted strong
gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors jumped back
into beaten-down financial shares and backed away from safer
assets like gold in volatile trading.
 Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was up 142.51 points, or 1.28
percent, at 11,319.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was up 15.19 points, or 1.31 percent, at 1,177.54. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 21.63 points, or 0.88 percent,
at 2,467.69.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)

