US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; Bernanke speech eyed

 NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
as investors raised cash ahead of a critical speech from Fed
chairman Ben Bernanke, hoping he will give them a clearer
picture of the Fed's plans for the struggling economy.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 170.81
points, or 1.51 percent, at 11,149.90, according to the latest
available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was
down 18.34 points, or 1.56 percent, at 1,159.26. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 48.06 points, or 1.95 percent,
at 2,419.63.
 (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)

