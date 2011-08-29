版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St soars after Greek bank merger

 NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks soared more than 2
percent in a broad rally on Monday as a merger between two big
Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of
debt-stricken Europe.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 254.41
points, or 2.25 percent, at 11,538.95. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 33.29 points, or 2.83 percent, at
1,210.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 82.26
points, or 3.32 percent, at 2,562.11.
 (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐