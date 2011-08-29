US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St soars after Greek bank merger

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks soared more than 2 percent in a broad rally on Monday as a merger between two big Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 254.41 points, or 2.25 percent, at 11,538.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 33.29 points, or 2.83 percent, at 1,210.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 82.26 points, or 3.32 percent, at 2,562.11. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.