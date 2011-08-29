US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St soars after Greek bank merger

NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks soared more than 2 percent in a broad rally on Monday as a merger between two big Greek banks provided a rare bit of encouraging news out of debt-stricken Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 254.41 points, or 2.25 percent, at 11,538.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 33.29 points, or 2.83 percent, at 1,210.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 82.26 points, or 3.32 percent, at 2,562.11. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)