US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on stimulus hopes

NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile
session on Tuesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve
meeting boosted expectations the U.S. central bank will try to
do more to stimulate the economy, but selling pressure going
into the close underscored investors' jitters.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 20.70
points, or 0.18 percent, to 11,559.95. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX gained 2.84 points, or 0.23 percent, to
1,212.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 14.00
points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,576.11.
