US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down on Europe; bear market feared

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Wall Street fell for a third straight day on Tuesday on fears Europe is failing to tackle its debt crisis, prompting worries the market is headed to new lows for the year.

Markets finished off their lows of the session, but investors still channeled cash into less risky assets as doubts resurfaced over the political will of Italy and Greece to push through tough budget measures and as Germany hardened its stand against giving them more aid.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 100.20 points, or 0.89 percent, at 11,140.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 8.67 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,165.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.50 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,473.83. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)