版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down on Europe; bear market feared

   NEW YORK, Sept 6 Wall Street fell for a third
straight day on Tuesday on fears Europe is failing to tackle
its debt crisis, prompting worries the market is headed to new
lows for the year.
 Markets finished off their lows of the session, but
investors still channeled cash into less risky assets as doubts
resurfaced over the political will of Italy and Greece to push
through tough budget measures and as Germany hardened its stand
against giving them more aid.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 100.20
points, or 0.89 percent, at 11,140.06. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 8.67 points, or 0.74 percent, at
1,165.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.50
points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,473.83.
 (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐