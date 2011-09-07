US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after 3 days of losses

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Wall Street stocks ended more than 2 percent higher on Wednesday, reversing three days of losses after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt crisis.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 275.18 points, or 2.47 percent, at 11,414.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 33.31 points, or 2.86 percent, at 1,198.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 75.11 points, or 3.04 percent, at 2,548.94. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
