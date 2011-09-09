版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 10日 星期六 04:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after ECB discord

 NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks closed more than 2
percent lower on Friday after the top German official at the
European Central Bank resigned in protest of the bank's
bond-buying program, which has been a major tool in fighting
the region's debt crisis.
 Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was down 303.53 points, or 2.69
percent, at 10,992.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 31.65 points, or 2.67 percent, at 1,154.25. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 61.15 points, or 2.42 percent,
at 2,467.99.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

