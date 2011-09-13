US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up after choppy session

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares beaten down in recent weeks, betting European leaders would do something soon to stem the Greek debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 44.35 points, or 0.40 percent, to 11,105.47, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 10.58 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,172.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 37.06 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,532.15.
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
