US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stocks ended little
changed on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S.
Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if
Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 7.65
points, or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 11,408.66. But
the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 2.00 points,
or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,202.14. And the
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 22.59 points, or 0.86
percent, to close unofficially at 2,590.24.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)