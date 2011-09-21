US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down 2 pct after Fed

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. stocks ended more than 2 percent lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the economy faced "significant downside risks" even as the Fed took another stab at boosting growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 284.42 points, or 2.49 percent, to end unofficially at 11,124.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 35.43 points, or 2.95 percent, at 1,166.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 52.05 points, or 2.01 percent, at 2,538.19.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.