US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls sharply for 4th day

NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, extending a selloff to four days, as a failure of policymakers to arrest global economic stagnation sent markets spiraling downward.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 389.58 points, or 3.50 percent, to end at 10,735.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 36.97 points, or 3.17 percent, at 1,129.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 82.52 points, or 3.25 percent, at 2,455.67. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

