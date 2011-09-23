US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after 4 days of losses

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, stopping the bleeding after a disastrous four days of selling marred by severe anxiety over Europe's spiraling debt crisis and the Fed's dire warning about the U.S. economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 37.65 points, or 0.35 percent, at 10,771.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.84 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,136.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 27.56 points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,483.23.

For the week, the Dow was down 6.4 percent, the S&P 500 was down 6.6 percent and the Nasdaq was down 5.3 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)