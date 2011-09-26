版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply on euro zone hopes

 NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as
sentiment swung in favor of hope that European officials would
find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks.
 Shares rallied to session highs in the afternoon after a
report said a plan to leverage money from the European
Financial Stability Facility was in the works.
 Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI ended up 272.46 points, or 2.53
percent, at 11,043.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was up 26.50 points, or 2.33 percent, at 1,162.93. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.46 points, or 1.35 percent,
at 2,516.69.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)

