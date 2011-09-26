US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply on euro zone hopes

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as sentiment swung in favor of hope that European officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks.

Shares rallied to session highs in the afternoon after a report said a plan to leverage money from the European Financial Stability Facility was in the works.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended up 272.46 points, or 2.53 percent, at 11,043.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 26.50 points, or 2.33 percent, at 1,162.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.46 points, or 1.35 percent, at 2,516.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)