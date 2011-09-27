版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 28日 星期三 04:09 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street up for third day

 NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rose for a third
day on Tuesday on efforts by euro-zone officials to solidify
the debt-ridden region's rescue fund, but sharp selling into
the market's close highlighted investors' ongoing
nervousness.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 146.83
points, or 1.33 percent, to end unofficially at 11,190.69. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 12.43 points, or 1.07
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,175.38. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC advanced 30.14 points, or 1.20
percent, to close unofficially at 2,546.83.
 (Reporting by Ed Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐