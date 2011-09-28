US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on economy, Europe concern

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and Europe's raging debt crisis.

According to the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 179.56 points, or 1.60 percent, to 11,011.13. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 24.28 points, or 2.07 percent, to 1,151.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 55.25 points, or 2.17 percent, to 2,491.58.