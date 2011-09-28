US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on economy, Europe concern

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and Europe's raging debt crisis.
According to the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 179.56 points, or 1.60 percent, to 11,011.13. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 24.28 points, or 2.07 percent, to 1,151.10. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 55.25 points, or 2.17 percent, to 2,491.58.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING