US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends worst quarter since 2008

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis, crippled by Europe's debt debacle, a U.S. credit downgrade and a sputtering global economy.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 240.60 points, or 2.16 percent, at 10,913.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 28.98 points, or 2.50 percent, at 1,131.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 65.36 points, or 2.63 percent, at 2,415.40. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.