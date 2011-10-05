US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; materials, energy lead

NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. stocks ended sharply
higher for a second day on Wednesday, as investors bid up
materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and
poured into beaten-down tech names after days of selling.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was up 131.24 points, or 1.21
percent, to end unofficially at 10,939.95. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 20.07 points, or 1.79 percent,
to finish unofficially at 1,144.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index
.IXIC was up 55.69 points, or 2.32 percent, to close
unofficially at 2,460.51.
