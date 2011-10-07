版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Europe hopes, data lift stocks for week

NEW YORK Oct 7 After nearly falling into a bear market, U.S. stocks finished the week higher on Friday, building gains on encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe was dealing with its debt crisis.

For Friday, The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slipped 19.98 points, or 0.18 percent, to 11,103.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX fell 9.51 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,155.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 27.47 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,479.35.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

