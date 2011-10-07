US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Europe hopes, data lift stocks for week

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 7 After nearly falling into a bear market, U.S. stocks finished the week higher on Friday, building gains on encouraging jobs data and hopes that Europe was dealing with its debt crisis.
For Friday, The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slipped 19.98 points, or 0.18 percent, to 11,103.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX fell 9.51 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,155.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 27.47 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,479.35.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.