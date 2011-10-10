US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street surges 3 percent

NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a second week as a pledge by German and French leaders boosted hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 329.76 points, or 2.97 percent, to 11,432.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 39.45 points, or 3.41 percent, to 1,194.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 86.70 points, or 3.50 percent, to 2,566.05.

