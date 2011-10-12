US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on European rescue progress

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary investors back into the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 102.48 points, or 0.90 percent, to end unofficially at 11,518.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 11.71 points, or 0.98 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,207.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 21.70 points, or 0.84 percent, to close unofficially at 2,604.73.

At Wednesday's session high, the S&P 500 was up 13.5 percent from the intraday low hit last Tuesday. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)