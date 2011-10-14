US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts 1st two-week surge since July

NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains since early July on Friday, on strong Google (GOOG.O) earnings and as investors kept riding waves of optimism for a solution to the euro-zone debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 166.36 points, or 1.45 percent, to end unofficially at 11,644.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 20.92 points, or 1.74 percent, to finish at 1,224.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC advanced 47.61 points, or 1.82 percent, to close unofficially at 2,667.85.

For the week, the Dow unofficially gained 4.9 percent, while the S&P 500 jumped 6 percent and the Nasdaq shot up 7.6 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)