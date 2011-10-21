US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up on summit optimism

Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK Oct 21 Wall Street posted its third straight week of gains on Friday, lifted by optimism ahead of this weekend's summit of European leaders and strong earnings from blue-chip stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 267.62 points, or 2.32 percent, at 11,809.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 22.98 points, or 1.89 percent, at 1,238.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 38.84 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,637.46.
For the week, the Dow was up 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq was down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.