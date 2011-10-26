版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St stocks end higher on summit hopes

NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday as the slow progress from European leaders in resolving their debt crisis was enough to satisfy investors, even if the first reports from an EU summit were short on detail.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 160.45 points, or 1.37 percent, at 11,867.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.91 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,241.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 11.77 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,650.19. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

