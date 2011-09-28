版本:
2011年 9月 29日 星期四

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Commodity rout pulls Wall Street lower

NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as sharp declines in metals and energy prices weighed on commodity-related stocks and underscored concerns about the global economy and Europe's festering debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 77.99 points, or 0.70 percent, to 11,112.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 12.46 points, or 1.06 percent, to 1,162.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 27.44 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,519.39.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)

