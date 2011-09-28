US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Commodity rout pulls Wall Street lower

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
* First global announces non-brokered private placement of units
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as sharp declines in metals and energy prices weighed on commodity-related stocks and underscored concerns about the global economy and Europe's festering debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 77.99 points, or 0.70 percent, to 11,112.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 12.46 points, or 1.06 percent, to 1,162.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 27.44 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,519.39.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* First global announces non-brokered private placement of units
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING