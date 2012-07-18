Europe stock markets coping better with macro stress

* Panic selloff of late 2011 not being repeated

* Volatility down more than 50 pct but seen in lull

* Correlations still higher than long-term average

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, July 18 European equity markets appear, for now, less stressed than last year even though state solvency and global growth pressures are arguably more acute.

Despite debt trauma driving Spanish and Italian bond yields higher and global growth and corporate earnings worries, several measures of equity market "panic" are more subdued than in 2011.

The degree to which asset classes move together, known as correlation, and the main measure of expected market price swings, or volatility, are both off last year's highs.

A slide in traded volumes, with many investors exiting European equities as the debt crisis rumbles on, and central bank cash boosts have helped drive the move.

An acknowledgement of the new economic reality has also helped, as has a renewed focus on country risk.

"Investors are getting used to stress. The problems in the euro zone have never been so acute but yet the volatility regime is not very high. We are getting used to the governance and are collectively a little less stressed than before," Alain Bokobza, global head of asset allocation at Societe Generale, said.

This has led increasing numbers of investors to hunt selectively in equities given the low returns elsewhere, contributing to the lower levels of correlation.

"We're not in a normal economic cycle and the medium-term outlook is for more of the same. From an investment perspective, it makes it hard to allocate assets," Ted Scott, global strategist at F&C Investments, said.

"You have to think about what makes a good return. Where we were used to getting returns of 5-10 percent, now 3-5 percent represents a good return over inflation. In that environment, it's difficult to find such returns without commensurate risk."

European stock sectors are moving with a correlation of 0.89 from a 2011 high of 0.96, while national indexes are at 0.71 from 0.86 and stocks within the Euro STOXX 50 index are at 0.66 from 0.81, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Those investing purely on macro factors are missing a trick, analysts say.

"If all you've been doing is watching at the macro level and policy responses, you've taken your eye off what's important, and that's the fundamentals," James Rutherford, chief investment officer at Hermes Sourcecap, said.

"It will be interesting to see how correlations react to what I expect to be a fairly nasty earnings season."

Early signs may support this, with French food group Danone among firms to issue profit warnings, hit by a slide in demand in austerity-hit Europe and weak growth elsewhere.

Data on euro zone growth, manufacturing and economic sentiment has deteriorated recently, while unemployment is at a euro-era high. China and the United States are also slowing.

FEAR GAUGE

But implied volatility - a crude measure of equity investor "fear" as measured by the Euro STOXX Volatility Index, has fallen even more. At around 21, it is down more than 50 percent from its 2011 high.

However, the fear of euro zone break-up that drove last y ear's " risk-on, risk-off" flux - with investors moving in and out of perceived riskier assets - has not disappeared.

Rather, Greece's election and Spain's bank bailout have been viewed positively in heavily sold off equity markets. Not so in bonds, where peripheral yields remain high.

"You haven't seen the massive pick-up in correlation in the way you did last summer, where there was indiscriminate selling," said Pam Finelli, head of equity derivatives strategy at Deutsche Bank. "This time, even in Europe, you saw some differentiation between companies that had more and less exposure to the periphery."

The break-down in cross-country correlation had been particularly pronounced, said SocGen's Bokobza.

"Although the UK, core Europe, non-core Europe are all part of Europe, their outlooks are completely different, so I would strongly advise asset managers to rebalance from a sector angle to a country angle," he said.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 3.4 percent in the second quarter and has gained 1.2 percent so far in the third, compared with a 7.6 percent fall and 2.7 percent gain in both periods for Germany's DAX and an 11.3 percent fall followed by a 8 percent fall for Spain's IBEX.

COUNTDOWN

Central bank cash injections designed to promote growth have also helped lower volatility.

"As global markets are liquefied by central banks, with very low interest rates plus liquidity injections ... volatility across asset classes has remained quite low, in spite of the economic uncertainties," said SocGen's Bokobza.

"The bid and ask spread when markets are liquid is lower, while many asset managers have lots of cash. This is also why markets are less volatile."

But this may not last.

"We're approaching levels where we'd be very biased towards saying it's too low and we're going to be looking for the next event which will drive volatility higher in Europe," said Deutsche Bank's Finelli.

Bokobza also thought policymakers would again disappoint markets, leaving him a potential buyer of volatility in the short-term, via ETFs, although not of the cash market.

" I will be ready to put more cash to work in equities when the economic consensus has revised downwards the outlook for the U.S. sovereign and U.S. corporates. After the profit warnings, not before."

However, correlations remain above their long-term average.

For Fredrik Nerbrand, global head of asset allocation at HSBC, the heightened period of correlation that began in late 2007 would last "as long as we have macro risks that define whether you buy or sell risk assets".

"Although correlations have come off their highs from the end of last year, they are still more elevated than they were immediately post-Lehman, so it's in no sense a normalisation, just an easing off extreme highs.