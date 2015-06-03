Cousins Properties news provides glimmer of hope for Houston real estate

June 3 Cousins Properties' renewal of a Houston office lease with oil services company Transocean Ltd pushed Cousins' shares up on Wednesday and gave modest support to other real estate companies that have been under pressure due to declining oil prices.

Cousins shares rose 5.3 percent to $10.36 putting it on track for its highest percentage gain since November 2011 with trading volume rising to 6.9 times its 10-day moving average.

Office property company Parkway Properties Inc and industrial property company EastGroup Properties Inc had much slower trading sessions than Cousins but analysts said their better performance than the MSCI US Real Estate Investment Trust Index was due to Cousins.

While the REIT index fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, Parkway shares rose 0.99 percent to $17.29 and EastGroup shares fell 0.5 percent to $56.08.

"What's happened is that as oil has stabilized the market starts to regain its footing," said Sandler O'Neill & Partners analyst Alexander Goldfarb. "It doesn't mean we're off to the races again but it means the doom and gloom scenario is less likely."

Mizuho analyst Richard Anderson, who covers Parkway said he was wary of extrapolating news from one company to the market but said Parkway did appear to gain some support from Cousins.

Shares in companies with real estate in Houston have suffered as oil companies, on which the city's economy is heavy dependent, have cut jobs as they have cut back oil production.

Cousins shares had fallen almost 14 percent so far this year ahead of today's news. Parkway shares have fallen almost 7 percent while EastGroup shares fell almost 11 percent in the same timefram.

"It shows you the amount of fear that's in these stocks," said Sandler O'Neill's Goldfarb, who has a $70 price target for EastGroup and a $21 price target Parkway, said he believes the selloff in their shares has been overdone as many of the job cuts have been on oil rigs rather than in corporate offices. (Reporting by Sinead Carew)