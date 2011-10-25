US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures cut gains on concerns about Europe

NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Tuesday with the S&P index futures briefly turning negative. following comments from Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel said Germany is opposed to a phrase in the draft EU summit that calls for support for continued ECB non-standard measures. For details, see [nB4E7LA01L]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 0.2 point and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 rose 1 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 0.75 point. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)