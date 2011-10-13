US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P briefly turns up

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 13 The S&P 500 briefly turned higher and the Dow cut losses on Thursday, with technology leading the way up. The Nasdaq added to gains.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) climbed 8.4 percent to $43.62 after IMS Health said it was revising estimates of the number of prescriptions written in late September for Vertex's hepatitis C drug. [ID:nN1E79C0JH]
An index of semiconductors .SOX rose 2.2 percent.
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: