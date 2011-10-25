US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses after consumer data

NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks extended losses on Tuesday after data showed consumer confidence tumbled to its lowest level since March 2009.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 122.16 points, or 1.03 percent, at 11,791.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 15.45 points, or 1.23 percent, at 1,238.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 29.79 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,669.65. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)