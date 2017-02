NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after gauges of Chinese and euro zone economic activity came in less gloomy than feared, and investors shrugged of more signs of weakness in the U.S. housing sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 97.33 points, or 0.90 percent, to 10,951.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 9.87 points, or 0.88 percent, to 1,133.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 32.03 points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,377.41.