US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after jobs data

 NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures
extended losses on Thursday after data showed new U.S. jobless
claims rose unexpectedly last week, further evidence of a weak
labor market. [ID:nOAT004868]
 S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 9.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dipped 59
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 3 points.
  (Reporting by Angela Moon)

