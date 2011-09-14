US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures pare gains after data

NEW YORK, Sept 14 S&P 500 index futures pared gains but remained headed for a higher open on Wednesday after August U.S. retail sales came in weaker than expected.

Futures gained after the head of the European Commission said it would present options for joint euro zone bonds, a tool that might help resolve the region's debt crisis.

S&P 500 futures SPc2 gained 6.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 were up 88 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 added 17 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)