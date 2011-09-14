US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures pare gains after data

NEW YORK, Sept 14 S&P 500 index futures pared
gains but remained headed for a higher open on Wednesday after
August U.S. retail sales came in weaker than expected.
Futures gained after the head of the European Commission
said it would present options for joint euro zone bonds, a tool
that might help resolve the region's debt crisis.
S&P 500 futures SPc2 gained 6.8 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 were up
88 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 added 17 points.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)