US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after data

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Thursday following a slew of weaker-than-expected data, including weekly initial jobless claims.

Futures had been higher as investors welcomed signs that European leaders were committed to keeping Greece afloat for now.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were up 9.75 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)