US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips in volatile trading

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks turned lower in at midmorning on Friday in volatile trading, weighed down by energy shares as crude prices fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 77.31 points, or 0.72 percent, to 10,656.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 4.39 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,125.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC edged down 2.40 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,453.27.

