2011年 9月 26日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow industrials quotes delayed at open

 NEW YORK, Sept 26 The Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI did not reflect its components' stock prices for
more than 10 minutes at the open on Monday, as Dow Jones
Indexes said it had faced a technical problem.
 The index provider had "technical difficulties with the
real time dissemination" of at least one of it major indexes, a
spokesperson for DJ Indexes said.
 The 30-component blue-chip average showed a flat open while
most of its components were trading higher and the broader S&P
500 .SPX rose nearly 1 percent shortly after the bell.
 After the issue was resolved, the DJIA rose more than 1
percent to a session high of 10,898.32. It closed at 10,771.78
on Friday.

