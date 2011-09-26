US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow industrials quotes delayed at open

BRIEF-EMERSON ELECTRIC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI did not reflect its components' stock prices for more than 10 minutes at the open on Monday, as Dow Jones Indexes said it had faced a technical problem.
The index provider had "technical difficulties with the real time dissemination" of at least one of it major indexes, a spokesperson for DJ Indexes said.
The 30-component blue-chip average showed a flat open while most of its components were trading higher and the broader S&P 500 .SPX rose nearly 1 percent shortly after the bell.
After the issue was resolved, the DJIA rose more than 1 percent to a session high of 10,898.32. It closed at 10,771.78 on Friday.
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.