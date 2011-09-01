US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower in volatile trade

NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday in what looked set to be another low-volume, volatile session as investors sought direction after a recent snap-back rally and economic data gave little reason to buy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 8.48 points, or 0.07 percent, to 11,605.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 1.88 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,217.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 1.42 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,578.04. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)