NEW YORK Oct 18 The Dow briefly rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by energy shares, following gains in oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 105.13 points, or 0.92 percent, at 11,502.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 14.11 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,214.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 17.49 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,632.41. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)