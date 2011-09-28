US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow falls more than 1 pct

BRIEF-First Global announces non-brokered private placement of units
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stocks added to losses with the Dow falling more than 1 percent in late trading on Wednesday, hit by declines in commodity-related shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 135.82 points, or 1.21 percent, at 11,054.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 19.58 points, or 1.67 percent, at 1,155.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 43.67 points, or 1.71 percent, at 2,503.16.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.
* SUNCOKE ENERGY- ON FEB 2 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 AND CONSENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 26, 2011 - SEC FILING