US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow falls more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stocks added to losses with the Dow falling more than 1 percent in late trading on Wednesday, hit by declines in commodity-related shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 135.82 points, or 1.21 percent, at 11,054.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 19.58 points, or 1.67 percent, at 1,155.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 43.67 points, or 1.71 percent, at 2,503.16.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

