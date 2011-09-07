版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow rises more than 2 pct

 NEW YORK, Sept 7 The Dow Jones industrial
average advanced more than 2 percent on Wednesday while the S&P
500 and Nasdaq added to gains as concerns about the European
debt crisis eased slightly.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 179.67
points, or 1.61 percent, at 11,318.97. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 22.89 points, or 1.96 percent, at
1,188.13, after rising more than 2 percent. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 46.74 points, or 1.89 percent,
at 2,520.57.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

