US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow rises more than 2 pct

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The Dow Jones industrial average advanced more than 2 percent on Wednesday while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq added to gains as concerns about the European debt crisis eased slightly.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 179.67 points, or 1.61 percent, at 11,318.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 22.89 points, or 1.96 percent, at 1,188.13, after rising more than 2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 46.74 points, or 1.89 percent, at 2,520.57. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: