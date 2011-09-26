版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow rises 2 percent on euro zone hopes

 NEW YORK, Sept 26 The Dow briefly rose more
than 2 percent in afternoon trading on Monday as optimism about
efforts to contain the euro zone crisis grew.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 198.86
points, or 1.85 percent, at 10,970.34, after rising more than 2
percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.36
points, or 1.35 percent, at 1,151.79. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was up 4.63 points, or 0.19 percent, at
2,487.86.
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)

