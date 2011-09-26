US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow rises 2 percent on euro zone hopes

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The Dow briefly rose more than 2 percent in afternoon trading on Monday as optimism about efforts to contain the euro zone crisis grew.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 198.86 points, or 1.85 percent, at 10,970.34, after rising more than 2 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.36 points, or 1.35 percent, at 1,151.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 4.63 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,487.86. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.