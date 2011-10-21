版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 22日 星期六 00:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances; Dow up 2 pct

NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, with the Dow up 2 percent by midday trade, as investors looked forward to a weekend European Union debt-crisis summit that could potentially remove a major headwind for markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 215.06 points, or 1.86 percent, at 11,756.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 19.94 points, or 1.64 percent, at 1,235.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 36.41 points, or 1.40 percent, at 2,635.03.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐